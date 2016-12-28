Carrie Fisher, 60, dies following heart attack

Multiple news sources have confirmed that actress Carrie Fisher, 60, died Tuesday morning.

Simon Halls, the family’s spokesman, released a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, confirming Fisher’s death.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” said Halls in the statement.

Fisher had been hospitalized following an incident during a flight from London to Los Angeles. Reports say that Fisher had gone into cardiac arrest during the flight. She was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, where she was treated for symptoms relating to a heart attack.

Fisher was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movie series. She also wrote several books and screenplays.

The Pacer will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.