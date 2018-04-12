Career Peer Educator applications due soon

UTM students can now apply to become a Career Peer Educator.

This paid opportunity will allow students to strengthen their communication and leadership skills while assisting other students in the process.

Career Peer Educators have the responsibilities of helping students prepare resumés, cover letters and applications, as well as locating job-related information and resources. Educators will also present to student organizations in addition to collaborating with staff on designing promotional material to advertise services, contributing to social media and clerical duties. Participation in training sessions is also a responsibility of a Career Peer Educator.

To qualify for this position, students must be at least a rising sophomore, be interested in assisting peers with career pursuits and have strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills. Students applying must also be creative and enthusiastic. The minimum GPA requirement is 2.5.

Students must attach a resumé along with two faculty references to their applications.

Career Peer Educators will make $7.25 an hour while working an average of five-10 hours per week. Other benefits include personal career development through exposure to career resources, programs and workshops. Students can expect to strengthen their interpersonal, advising, public speaking, programming, marketing and leadership skills through the Career Peer Educators program. Also, educators are given a staff shirt, name tag and other “swag” courtesy of Career Planning and Development.

Applications are due on Friday, April 27, at 5 p.m..

The application can be completed online at www.utm.edu/careers/cpe.

Resumés must be submitted to Katie Mantooth by email at kpmantooth@utm.edu.

For questions, call Katie Mantooth at (731) 881-3716.