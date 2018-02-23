Black Panther: renaming the game for a stale genre

To the rest of the world, Wakanda is a “third world” farmer country located in Africa. But, to the inhabitants, the country of Wakanda is a hyper-advanced technological monster of a nation rich in Vibranium, and most importantly, the home of the Black Panther.

Following his father’s death, prince T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is thrust into the role of the new Black Panther. In Wakanda, the Black Panther is the protector of the country and their peace, all wrapped up in a black Vibranium suit. The role of the Black Panther is passed from father to son in typical monarch style, but at the initiation ceremony, any member of the community may challenge the future king to a physical fight, with both the role of Panther and king of Wakanda in the balance. T’Challa seems a clear shoe-in for the throne, until a forgotten relative (Michael B. Jordan) T’Challa’s father wronged years ago threatens to overturn the peaceful nation of Wakanda.

Black Panther features huge stars, notably Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett, shining at their brightest. The result is not just an incredibly heart-wrenching, thoroughly moving film, but also a movement toward change in the stereotypical superhero movie.

In the Marvel Universe, Black Panther is the first film where black characters and their blackness were focused on in place of white counterparts. Refreshingly, in The Black Panther, traditional race roles in film fantasy were reversed, with rich backstories provided to the actors of color, and their white counterparts holding entertaining, if minor roles. Initially, the difference may feel stark for some movie-goers, but through each passing moment, The Black Panther proves how natural a largely diverse cast can feel while showing how stale a standard Eurocentric cast can become.

Visually, Black Panther is a feast for the eyes. The repeating color schemes, the visuals and the computer-animated scenery of Wakanda are almost visually paralyzing. It’s obvious the entire team strove to create ‘the most beautiful sunset on earth’, and they did not fall short.

Scenery aside, Ruth Carter and her creative team clad some of Hollywood’s most beautiful people in some of the most elaborate, gorgeous Winnie Mandela-inspired wardrobe. The Oscar-nominated costume designer crafted the jewelry, weapons and outfits for the movie for a very specific purpose, as she told Entertainment Weekly , “I wanted to bring that aesthetic to their costumes so that we knew when we saw them that they are from Africa.”

Black Panther is an exceptional film, but perhaps not appropriate for very young children. The movie is somewhat more violent than other some recent superhero films, with scenes depicting on-screen stabbing, execution-style murder, and a few very intense fighting scenes that might discourage parents of very young children from making this a family movie date (that being said, personally I will be wildly disappointed if I don’t see hundreds of little Black Panthers next Halloween).

Above all, Black Panther is a game-changer for the standards of the superhero genre.