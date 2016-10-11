Bass team to cast for tournament

The UTM Bass Anglers are hosting their first ever fall invitational this weekend at the Paris Landing Boat Ramp.

The Bass Team at UTM is a club team for the school and they compete in tournaments all across Tennessee and nearby areas. The hosting of the UTM Kentucky Lake Invitational can help them raise funds for their club and encourage travel to bigger competitions. This competition is the fall version and the team plans to host a second one in the spring semester.

The tournament is not limited to club sponsored teams or even to schools. Any angler with a boat that contains a working live well is welcome to enter. For this competition, teams are defined as two anglers per boat.

The entry fee is $50 per boat and there will also be a $10 big fish pot. The tournament will be Saturday, October 15 with registration beginning at 5:15 a.m. and blast off at 6:30 a.m. All anglers should be back at the dock for weigh in at 2:30 p.m. After weigh in, pay-out for the winners will be given.

There will be an 80% payback of the entry fees for the first, second and third place anglers.

For official rules and details about the tournament call Brandon Koon at (602) 509-0005, or check out the UTM Bass Anglers OrgSync page.