A season not yet wasted

The UTM men’s basketball teams’ season has not gone as they’d hoped, but with a third of the season still left, they are looking to bounce back.

As the game against Jacksonville State approaches, senior leader Matthew Butler will look to lead his team to victory. The guard from Memphis leads the team in points-per-game (16.6) and is the only player on the team to have not once forfeited his starting position at the point so far this year. This isn’t so surprising when considering Butler is only one of three seniors on the team, and his past play certainly lent him the leader position on the team for the 2018 campaign.

Their last game against SIUE on Saturday, Jan. 20 ended in a close victory (70-69), snapping a six game losing streak. In that game, Junior guard Delfincko Bogan led the team to victory with a 21 point game, coming two points shy of matching his career high of 23. Also during the game, the forward out of Washington D.C., Dominique Williams recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. The 11 rebounds is also a career high for Williams.

The Gamecocks come into the matchup boasting a 9-2 home record, 15-6 overall. In contrast, the Skyhawks have a 2-10 away game record, but one of the two wins is from their win at SIUE. No doubt they’ll hope to sling shot into Thursday’s game coming off of the momentum of the victory over the cougars. As the season comes to a close, with nine games remaining on the schedule, the team still has a chance and certainly hopes to turn their 7-14 record into a winning one.