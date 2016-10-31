2016 OVC Basketball Media Day Recap

With less than two weeks remaining until the start of basketball season, the Skyhawk men’s and women’s team participated in Wednesday’s Ohio Valley Conference Media Day Festivities in Nashville.

Last year the Skyhawks garnered a little success on the hardwood, with the men clinching the OVC West Division championship and the women winning the OVC regular season championship. However, 2016 looks to be a new year for the Skyhawk basketball teams as they prepare for another season.

During OVC Media Day, the preseason coaches and SID’s poll and the All-OVC Preseason first team were announced as part of the festivities.

Both the Belmont Bruin’s women’s and men’s team were selected to win the OVC, and Belmont forward Evan Bradds was named the men’s Preseason OVC Player of the Year. Eastern Kentucky forward Jalen O’Bannon was named the Preseason OVC player of the year on the women’s side.

The Skyhawk men’s program was selected to finish seventh overall in the OVC and received one first place vote.

The women’s team was selected to finish second overall in the OVC and senior guard Jessy Ward received All-OVC preseason first team honors.

The Skyhawks will start their season with an exhibition matchup on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Elam Center. The women’s team will face Christian Brothers at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s team will follow with a matchup against Transylvania at 7 p.m.